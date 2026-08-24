Taylor Swift Reveals 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Was Nearly A Sad Ballad

Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on one of the biggest pivot points of her career during an intimate conversation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, revealing that her 2012 smash "I Knew You Were Trouble" was originally written as a stripped-down ballad — with no drums at all.

The appearance held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the museum's downtown L.A. campus and moderated by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. The invitation-only event drew a crowd of fewer than 200 people, made up largely of members of the Recording Academy's Songwriters & Composers Wing.

Swift told the room that when she brought the song to longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, she had something far quieter in mind.

"I was really excited to bring it in and I played them this really, really sad ballad and I was like I think just no drums and they're like, 'What if it's dubstep?'" she recalled. "I was like I don't know, guys. Let's give it a run. I don't know."

The gamble paid off commercially. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Pop Songs chart, and has since been certified 7x platinum in the U.S. It also won Best Female Video at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, and Swift re-recorded it for Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021.

Throughout the session, Swift returned to a consistent theme: the lyric comes first, and everything else is built to serve the mood it needs. She described using "yes, and" thinking in the writing and recording process — the improv principle of staying open to an idea long enough to see where it goes — which is exactly what turned a no-drums ballad into a dubstep-inflected hit.

She also offered a decidedly unglamorous take on inspiration, telling the crowd that she shows up to work whether or not she feels inspired, and that her "Idea Fairy" tends to arrive only after she's already at the desk. Another line that stuck with attendees: "Enthusiasm can protect you from anything."

Even the smaller details had a reason behind them. Swift explained that she plays a spinet piano on tour specifically because the shorter body lets her see over the top and keep eye contact with the audience.

Swift closed the evening by performing for the room, a set that wasn't announced in advance and that capped a career now two decades old.

Watch the full conversation and performance below: