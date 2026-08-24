Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Iconic Dolly Parton Anthem

Kelly Clarkson reminisced on her rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Clarkson shared a clip of her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram account on Monday morning (August 24). The throwback clip is among the “Best of Kellyoke,” from the first season’s premiere. Clarkson opens the clip by tumbling out of bed and stumbling to the kitchen, where she pours herself a cup of ambition. She appears in a series of jobs in a pre-recorded video before Steve Carell introduces her to the studio audience to finish the performance live.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in September 2019, and Clarkson confirmed the daytime talk show will conclude with its seventh season this fall. She said in a statement that it “was not an easy decision… Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time... you never know where I might show up next.”

Clarkson has covered songs spanning decades and genres throughout her time on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to covering Parton’s “9 5o 5,” the. Grammy-winning artist has performed hits by Shania Twain, Dan + Shay, Jo Dee Messina, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Hailey Whitters and many more. Watch the “9 to 5” throwback here: