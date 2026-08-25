49ers Owner Jed York Arrested In Ohio Prostitution Sting

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges after his arrest in Ohio over the weekend. York, who has been the team's CEO since 2008 and majority owner since 2024, was apprehended in East Palestine, Ohio, during a sting operation conducted by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

According to ESPN, York used a pseudonym to respond to a fictitious ad for a prostitute posted by an undercover officer. He contacted the officer three times before arranging a meeting at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community. Upon arrival, York was arrested with the phone used to arrange the meeting and $160, which was the agreed-upon fee for the encounter.

York faced charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, which were later reduced to disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools as part of a plea agreement. ABC7 News reports that York paid $1,150 in fines and was sentenced to one day in jail for each charge, with time served credited.

The NFL is reviewing the incident under its personal conduct policy. The league's owners are scheduled to meet in Atlanta tomorrow, where potential disciplinary actions against York may be discussed.

The arrest has brought attention to the small town of East Palestine and the Wheat Hill community, which has expressed shock over the incident. The San Francisco 49ers released a statement saying they would not comment further as the legal matter has been resolved.