Big Ten To Bar NFL Players From Returning To School

The Big Ten Conference has voted to prevent NFL players from returning to college football, a decision made in response to a recent legal ruling in Louisiana. This new rule bars any player who did not withdraw from the NFL Draft, appeared on an NFL roster, or signed a professional contract from rejoining college teams. The decision comes after a Louisiana judge allowed at least two players in NFL training camps to sign with LSU for a fifth season under the NCAA's "five in five" eligibility model.

The move by the Big Ten aims to address the growing trend of NFL players seeking to return to college football. Dae'Quan Wright, a tight end previously with the Cleveland Browns, is among those attempting to return to college football. Wright, who played four seasons at Ole Miss, was waived by the Browns and has an agreement to join LSU. His situation has sparked a debate about the NCAA's eligibility rules, which were recently updated to allow athletes to play five seasons within a five-year period.

The NCAA's decision not to grandfather in athletes from the 2022 class has led to a series of lawsuits from players who feel they are owed an additional year of eligibility. Fox News reports that the NCAA is facing legal challenges across the country, with judges often siding with athletes seeking to return to college sports.

The Big Ten's decision reflects a broader concern about the impact of these eligibility changes on college football. Coaches and administrators worry that allowing NFL players to return could disrupt team dynamics and roster management. Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his concerns, stating that allowing players to return after signing professional contracts is unfair to current college athletes who have worked hard to earn their spots on the team.

As the NCAA continues to navigate these legal challenges, the future of college football eligibility remains uncertain. The Big Ten's decision may set a precedent for other conferences as they grapple with similar issues. For now, the conference's stance is clear: once a player turns professional, they cannot return to college football.