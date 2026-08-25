BigXthaPlug Arrested For DUI, Illegal Firearm Possession & More In Texas
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2026
BigXthaPlug is facing some serious charges after he was arrested by police in Texas.
According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, August 22, the Texas native was pulled over by the Allen Police Department last Friday. BigXthaPlug, born Xavier Darnell Landum, was booked into the Collin County Jail on numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, and marijuana possession of less than two ounces. Landum posted bail the following day and immediately made his way to Iowa, where he hit the stage at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.
“They didn’t think I’d make it,” he told the crowd before performing “Back On My BS."
Xavier Landum, the Dallas rapper who goes by the stage name BigXthaplug, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Collin County Jail on multiple charges. https://t.co/uzW4EMIC2Y pic.twitter.com/dAx4T6RaOo— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 22, 2026
Although he made it to his performance in Iowa, BigXthaPlug was arrested on the same day he was supposed to perform at the Country Rising Festival in Canada. The music festival was forced to switch up its lineup at the last minute due to a "personal emergency."
BigXthaPlug's latest run-in with police happened nearly a year to the day after he was arrested in Dallas. At the time, "The Biggest" rapper was pulled over for "not having a front license plate" after he left a party for his album I Hope You're Happy. During the traffic stop, officers allegedly found two firearms and a small amount of marijuana in his truck. He was charged with possession of marijuana for less than 2 ounces and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released from the Dallas County Jail after appearing before a judge and posting a $5,000 bond.