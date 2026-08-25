BigXthaPlug Arrested For DUI, Illegal Firearm Possession & More In Texas

Although he made it to his performance in Iowa, BigXthaPlug was arrested on the same day he was supposed to perform at the Country Rising Festival in Canada. The music festival was forced to switch up its lineup at the last minute due to a "personal emergency."



BigXthaPlug's latest run-in with police happened nearly a year to the day after he was arrested in Dallas. At the time, "The Biggest" rapper was pulled over for "not having a front license plate" after he left a party for his album I Hope You're Happy. During the traffic stop, officers allegedly found two firearms and a small amount of marijuana in his truck. He was charged with possession of marijuana for less than 2 ounces and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released from the Dallas County Jail after appearing before a judge and posting a $5,000 bond.

