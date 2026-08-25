Bills To Play Some Starters In Preseason Finale

Some of the Buffalo Bills' projected starters will take the field in this week's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Joe Brady announced that while quarterback Josh Allen will not be among the starters playing on Thursday night (August 27), he might have the opportunity to call some of the offensive plays during the game.

The decision to rest Allen comes after Brady expressed confidence in the performance of the starters in previous games. According to BuffaloBills.com, Brady emphasized the importance of giving the second and third-string players a chance to showcase their skills before the final roster cuts.

The Bills, who have won their first two preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, are using this game as a final evaluation of their roster depth. The team will face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to the game, the Bills announced they will wear their 1990s-era red helmets for this year's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos. This nostalgic nod is expected to excite fans as the team looks to bring a touch of history to the holiday matchup.