Canada Imposes Up To 50% Tariffs On US Goods As Trade War Grows

Canada announced on Tuesday (August 25) that it will impose new retaliatory tariffs of up to 50% on hundreds of United States products, escalating a trade dispute that began after trade talks between the two countries collapsed over the weekend. The Canadian government said the new tariffs will take effect on Tuesday, September 8, and will apply to more than 700 American goods, including steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, dairy, seafood, appliances, farm equipment, and more. Some products will face duties as high as 50%, doubling the previous rate on many items.

The Canadian response follows the Trump administration’s move to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian goods after official negotiations broke down. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the United States was trying to “destroy our major industries,” and described the U.S. approach as treating Canada like a “subsidiary.” He emphasized, “An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States is not something we’re going to accept.”

President Donald Trump sharply responded on Monday, warning Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences “far WORSE” than the current tariffs, and threatened to impose similar 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts, and steel. On Tuesday (August 25), President Trump escalated tensions further, stating the United States was considering renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” referencing a previous executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

The tariffs will be set at 15%, 25%, and 50%, matching U.S. rates on similar products. Canadian officials said the goal is to protect Canadian companies and reduce U.S. imports, not to raise revenue. U.S. steel imports have already dropped by 30% since Canada imposed a 25% tariff, and the new 50% rate is expected to decrease them further.

Canada also announced a $7.5 billion Canadian dollar ($5.4 billion U.S.) support package for workers and businesses affected by the dispute. Since the beginning of 2025, Canada has provided more than $30 billion Canadian dollars (US$21.7 billion) in tariff-related support, much higher than the amount collected in duties.

The trade war threatens one of the world’s largest trading partnerships. Both countries have closely linked supply chains across the auto, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. Prolonged tariffs could lead to higher prices for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border, with many caught in uncertainty about future costs.

Canadian officials acknowledged that the counter-tariffs would increase costs for some businesses and consumers, but they expect overall economic impacts to be moderate. The situation remains fluid, with further developments possible as both governments weigh additional measures or a return to talks.