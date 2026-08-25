Cardinals, Froholdt Agree To Extension

The Arizona Cardinals have secured their starting center, Hjalte Froholdt, with a two-year contract extension worth $20 million. The 30-year-old player agreed to the extension today, as reported by NFL Network. Froholdt has been a key player for the Cardinals, starting all 51 games over the past three years.

Froholdt's previous contract, signed in 2024, was set to expire at the end of the current season. The new deal includes $12 million in new money, with $7.25 million fully guaranteed at signing. The extension also features a $4 million signing bonus and base salaries that are partially guaranteed for the upcoming seasons. According to Cards Wire, his 2026 salary will be $4.77 million, with a $500,000 roster bonus.

Froholdt, originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 2019, has been with the Cardinals since 2023. He has proven to be a reliable and effective presence on the offensive line. His consistent performance has made him an essential part of the team's strategy, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

With this extension, the Cardinals aim to maintain stability in their offensive line as they prepare for future seasons. If Froholdt continues to perform well, there is potential for further extensions beyond 2026.