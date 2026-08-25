Chicago Sky Ban Enes Kanter Freedom From Arena

The Chicago Sky have banned former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom from Wintrust Arena following a confrontation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud during a game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday (August 23). Team owner Michael Alter announced on Tuesday (August 25) that Kanter Freedom is considered a potential threat to players and will not be allowed back until the team is convinced otherwise.

The incident occurred in the third quarter when Kanter Freedom, who was seated courtside, stood up and moved toward the court, prompting security to intervene. Alter stated that Kanter Freedom's behavior, which included "chirping" at Cloud, was deemed threatening. According to Fox News, Kanter Freedom claimed he was removed for supporting women, while the Sky cited his conduct as the reason for the ban.

Kanter Freedom, who recently declared himself a woman and expressed interest in joining the WNBA, wore a T-shirt defining a woman as "an adult human female" during the game. He told The Big Lead that the shirt may have contributed to Cloud's reaction. Cloud, in a post-game message, expressed support for the transgender community, which many interpreted as a response to the incident.

While the WNBA has not banned Kanter Freedom from attending future games, they are not pursuing disciplinary action against him. According to The Grio, league officials want to move past the controversy, emphasizing that Kanter Freedom did not enter the court and his actions did not warrant a permanent ban.