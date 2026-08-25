The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup just got bigger.

iHeartRadio announced today that Ciara, The Smashing Pumpkins and a special performance by Stella Lefty have been added to the bill for the two-night event, presented by Capital One, taking place Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.The additions round out a lineup that already reads like a survey of the last three decades of popular music.

Tickets are available now at AXS.com.

Who's playing the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival?

With today's announcement, the full lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One includes:

BTS

Benson Boone

Cardi B

Ciara

Goo Goo Dolls

Kenny Chesney

Lainey Wilson

LE SSERAFIM

Major Lazer

Muse

Snoop Dogg

The Smashing Pumpkins

Weezer

Zara Larsson

and a special performance by Stella Lefty

Ryan Seacrest returns as host. As in past years, the festival will feature one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances that exist nowhere else — the pairings that tend to become the clips everyone sends each other the next morning.

What the new additions bring to the bill

Ciara arrives with one of the deepest catalogs in modern R&B and pop. Two decades after “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step” made her a fixture of mid-2000s radio, she has remained a reliable hitmaker and one of the most physically commanding performers working — the kind of set that plays as well from the upper bowl as it does from the floor.

The Smashing Pumpkins bring the alt-rock end of the spectrum. Billy Corgan's band defined a particular strain of 1990s ambition — “1979,” “Today,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” — and their catalog has found a second life with listeners who weren't born when Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness came out.

Stella Lefty, making a special performance, is the newest name on the bill and the fastest-rising. The Illinois-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter broke through in early 2026 with “Boston,” a genre-blurring single that racked up tens of millions of streams and put her on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Long Way Home, is on the way. For a lot of fans in the arena, this will be the first time seeing her live.

Together with acts like BTS, Kenny Chesney, Muse and Snoop Dogg, the lineup spans K-pop, country, hip-hop, alt-rock, dance and pop — which has always been the point of this particular festival.

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026: dates, venue and tickets

When: Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026

Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Tickets: On sale now at AXS.com

On sale now at Host: Ryan Seacrest

T-Mobile Arena sits just off the Strip, walkable from most of the resorts on the south end, which makes the two-night format an easy weekend to build a trip around.

How to listen and watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival from home

Not going to Vegas? You have two easy options!