Division Leaders, Wild Card Hopefuls Clash Tonight

By iHeartRadio

August 25, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

A thrilling night of Major League Baseball is set for Tuesday (August 25) with all 30 teams in action. The Los Angeles Dodgers, leaders of the National League West, will have Tyler Glasnow return from injury to face the Atlanta Braves, who are battling to maintain their lead in the NL East. The Dodgers are currently on a six-game winning streak, aiming for a seventh consecutive victory.

In the American League, the Texas Rangers, leading the AL West, will take on the Chicago White Sox, who top the AL Central, on Chicago's South Side. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians, hopeful for an AL Wild Card spot, will try to extend their five-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Kansas City Royals, despite being last in the AL Central, are the hottest team in baseball right now, boasting an eight-game winning streak. They will visit the Toronto Blue Jays, hoping to secure a ninth straight win. According to Bleacher Report, the Royals' recent success has slightly improved their playoff odds.

With the playoff races heating up, MLB.com highlights that more teams are still in the race than not, making every game crucial. Fans can expect intense matchups as teams vie for postseason positions.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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