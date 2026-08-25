Doctor Accused Of Shooting Two Sisters In Road Rage Attack

A Charlotte, North Carolina doctor was arrested after allegedly shooting two sisters during a reported road rage incident on Interstate 77 in Virginia, authorities said.

Dr. Richard Thomas Arriviello, 61, was driving his Mercedes-Benz northbound on I-77 around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, when he fired shots into a moving Jeep about three miles north of the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The Jeep was carrying two sisters, ages 12 and 20, who were both shot in the leg. Authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Virginia State Police reported that Arriviello left the scene after the shooting but was pulled over and arrested near Exit 19 in Carroll County, roughly 15 miles north of where the incident occurred. He was charged with several felonies, including malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as detailed by WSMV. Arriviello is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

WBTV confirmed through urgent care staff and state medical records that Arriviello is a licensed physician and owns Family Urgent Care, which operates in Monroe, North Carolina and serves several nearby communities. State records show Arriviello has been a licensed doctor in North Carolina since 2010.

The driver of the Jeep was also charged in connection with the incident, facing a reckless driving charge, though their identity has not been released. Police have not provided further details about what led to the confrontation.

Arriviello remains in custody as the investigation continues, and additional court proceedings are expected in the coming weeks.