Don Toliver Brings Out Justin Timberlake For Surprise Performance In Miami

Timberlake doesn't appear on Don's "BODY," but the Grammy Award-winning artist's 2002 hit "Rock Your Body" is sampled on it. The former *NSYNC member's performance was a complete shock to everyone in the building, including Don himself. According to photographer Amanda Barona, Timberlake attended the concert as a fan and was in the VIP section for the first act. The singer didn't entertain the possibility of performing until Don's management suggested the idea. Don reportedly didn't find out until the set change occurred during the second act.



Don Toliver recently extended his "OCTANE World Tour" with fresh dates and a new moniker. The "NITROUS Tour" kicked off on August 4 in Sacramento, Calif., and will make stops in major cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. The tour is set to wrap up on November 23 in London.



Check out more scenes from Don Toliver and Justin Timberlake's performance below.

