Don Toliver Brings Out Justin Timberlake For Surprise Performance In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2026
Don Toliver gave fans in Miami a shocking performance after inviting Justin Timberlake onstage.
On Saturday night, August 22, the Houston native invaded the Kaseya Center for the latest stop on his "NITROUS OCTANE World Tour." He kicked off the show by performing a slew of songs from his recent album OCTANE as well as his latest collaboration with Ye, "OK." During the second act, Toliver brought out Key Glock to help him perform "Ambition For Cash." Later on, he stunned the crowd by bringing out Justin Timberlake, who performed his hit "Rock Your Body" before Don belted out a special encore of his song "BODY."
Timberlake doesn't appear on Don's "BODY," but the Grammy Award-winning artist's 2002 hit "Rock Your Body" is sampled on it. The former *NSYNC member's performance was a complete shock to everyone in the building, including Don himself. According to photographer Amanda Barona, Timberlake attended the concert as a fan and was in the VIP section for the first act. The singer didn't entertain the possibility of performing until Don's management suggested the idea. Don reportedly didn't find out until the set change occurred during the second act.
Don Toliver recently extended his "OCTANE World Tour" with fresh dates and a new moniker. The "NITROUS Tour" kicked off on August 4 in Sacramento, Calif., and will make stops in major cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. The tour is set to wrap up on November 23 in London.
Check out more scenes from Don Toliver and Justin Timberlake's performance below.