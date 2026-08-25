Dream's Reese Sets WNBA Rebounding Records

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese made history on Monday (August 24) by setting a WNBA single-game record with 26 rebounds in a 78-71 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Reese's performance not only broke the previous record of 24 rebounds set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003, but it also propelled her to the top of the single-season rebounding charts with 458 rebounds, surpassing A'ja Wilson's 2024 record of 451.

Reese, who scored 11 points in the game, secured her 27th double-double of the season, just one shy of tying the single-season record set by Alyssa Thomas in 2023. Her remarkable consistency has been a hallmark of her career, as she continues to lead the league in rebounds per game, total rebounds, and double-doubles this season.

Reflecting on her achievement, Reese said, "Anything that goes up is mine. I want to be one of the best when I walk away from the game." Her determination was evident as she contributed significantly to the Dream's 4-0 West Coast trip, helping the team secure a playoff spot.

Reese's journey in the WNBA began when she was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2024, where she set a rookie record with 15 consecutive double-doubles. She was traded to the Dream in the offseason and has continued to excel, averaging a career-high 16.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season.

Reese's success is supported by her coach, Karl Smesko, who has helped her improve her rebounding and shooting skills. "He works with my shooting every single day," Reese said, crediting Smesko for her development.

As Reese continues to break records, she acknowledges the influence of veteran players like Tina Charles, who have guided her with valuable advice. "All the vets pour into me," Reese said. "The players that have come before me were able to do so many amazing things so I can be in this very moment right now."

With six regular-season games remaining, Reese's record-breaking season is far from over, and she remains focused on maintaining her consistency and striving to be one of the best in the league.