Dua Lipa Rings In 31st Birthday In Sweet Snaps With Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has a lot to celebrate as she rings in a new year.

The "Levitating" singer, who turned 31 on August 22, kept the party going over the weekend with some low-key birthday celebrations with her husband Callum Turner. Dua shared a roundup of photos and videos on Instagram from their time in the countryside as well as nights out celebrating at dinner. She also indulged in some sweet treats for her big day, including two different kinds of birthday cakes, plenty of ice cream and a crisp martini.

Dua's new husband featured in several of the snaps, including a selfie of him kissing his wife's forehead in the middle of a field of flowers.

"Birthday weekend," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the love and the wishes!!! ready for my next lap around the sun... it just keeps getting better."

The "Houdini" musician and the One Night Only actor tied the knot earlier this year, first in an intimate Town Hall ceremony in May and again in a larger, lavish Italian wedding the following month. In a cover story with Vogue Italia published on August 24, Dua shared the advice she and her now-husband received the make their nuptials even more special.

"Our wedding day was such a beautiful celebration," she said. "People gave us lots of advice, but there were two suggestions that we really took on board."