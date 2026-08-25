Duke Taps Sixth-Year Senior As Starting QB

Duke University has named sixth-year senior Walker Eget as its starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Head coach Manny Diaz announced the decision on Tuesday (August 25), emphasizing the importance of consistency in choosing Eget over freshman Dan Mahan. Eget, who transferred from San Jose State, will lead the Blue Devils against Tulane on Saturday, September 5, at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Eget's journey to becoming Duke's starting quarterback has been marked by resilience. He spent five seasons at San Jose State, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2025. However, his season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery. Despite missing spring practice, Eget impressed during fall camp, consistently passing health benchmarks and demonstrating his readiness to lead the team.

Coach Diaz praised both quarterbacks, noting that each has a unique skill set that could shape the team's offensive strategy. However, he ultimately chose Eget for his steady performance and experience, which is expected from an older player. "It was a good decision because it was a hard decision," Diaz said, according to Yahoo Sports. "We're really pleased at how both quarterbacks developed."

Eget's transfer to Duke came after former quarterback Darian Mensah left for Miami. Eget's eligibility was approved by the NCAA, allowing him to compete this season. Diaz acknowledged the challenges Eget faced, including his injury and eligibility concerns, but emphasized the team's confidence in his abilities.

While Mahan did not win the starting job, Diaz highlighted his progress and potential to contribute this season. "We're really pleased about Dan," Diaz said. "He's a play away." The competition between Eget and Mahan pushed both players to improve, and Diaz did not rule out Mahan seeing the field.

Duke's decision to start Eget reflects a focus on experience and consistency as the team aims to build on its success from last year, when it won its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 1962. The upcoming game against Tulane will mark the beginning of what Duke hopes will be another strong season.