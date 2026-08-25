Eminem Shares Touching Tribute To The Late Dolly Parton: 'She Was An Icon'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2026
Eminem and other rap artists are paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton.
In a rare post he shared on social media, the Detroit rapper admitted he never got to meet the legendary country singer in person, but he was blessed with a touching letter from her that truly impacted his life. He received the encouraging message after the two iconic artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
"I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me," he wrote.
"She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it," he continued. "Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."
Dolly Parton passed away at a hospital in Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the singer was admitted days earlier to receive treatment for kidney and autoimmune issues. She was 80.
After the news broke, other Hip-Hop artists chimed in with their own tributes to the "Jolene" singer. Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav said she was "one of the greatest musical and American icons." He also said she "championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race." Denzel Curry also mourned her loss by writing on X, "Sleep Well Dolly and Thank You."
See more tributes to Dolly Parton below.
RIP to Dolly Parton,,, one of the greatest musical and American icons. She championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race. Condolences to her family, friends, team and fans. https://t.co/aPnUXvwxGJ— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 25, 2026
Sleep Well Dolly and Thank You— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) August 25, 2026
Rip the legend Dolly Parton 🙏🏿— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 25, 2026