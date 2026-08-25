Eminem Shares Touching Tribute To The Late Dolly Parton: 'She Was An Icon'

"She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it," he continued. "Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."



Dolly Parton passed away at a hospital in Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the singer was admitted days earlier to receive treatment for kidney and autoimmune issues. She was 80.



After the news broke, other Hip-Hop artists chimed in with their own tributes to the "Jolene" singer. Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav said she was "one of the greatest musical and American icons." He also said she "championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race." Denzel Curry also mourned her loss by writing on X, "Sleep Well Dolly and Thank You."



See more tributes to Dolly Parton below.