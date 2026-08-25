Eminem Shares Touching Tribute To The Late Dolly Parton: 'She Was An Icon'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2026

Eminem & Dolly Parton
Photo: Getty Images

Eminem and other rap artists are paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

In a rare post he shared on social media, the Detroit rapper admitted he never got to meet the legendary country singer in person, but he was blessed with a touching letter from her that truly impacted his life. He received the encouraging message after the two iconic artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

"I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me," he wrote.

"She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it," he continued. "Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Dolly Parton passed away at a hospital in Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the singer was admitted days earlier to receive treatment for kidney and autoimmune issues. She was 80.

After the news broke, other Hip-Hop artists chimed in with their own tributes to the "Jolene" singer. Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav said she was "one of the greatest musical and American icons." He also said she "championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race." Denzel Curry also mourned her loss by writing on X, "Sleep Well Dolly and Thank You."

See more tributes to Dolly Parton below.

EminemDolly Parton
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices