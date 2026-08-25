Former AC/DC Drummer Chris Slade, 79, Announces Retirement

Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade is retiring from drumming at age 79.

The Welsh musician, who has also performed with artists such as Tom Jones, announced his decision in a Facebook video on Saturday (Aug. 22). Slade cited his age and the effects of a stroke he suffered several years ago.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing my retirement from drumming,” Slade wrote. “I’m near enough 80 years old. I’ve been drumming professionally since I was 16 with Tom Jones. I’ve had good innings.”

The musician said the stroke he experienced about seven years ago has worsened and affected his ability to continue performing.

“I’m really jealous of people like the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, who are going well into their eighties, and I wanted to do that, but looks like I can’t,” he added. “So as I say, with a heavy heart, it’s bye for now.”

Slade also recently canceled a performance with his band, The Chris Slade Timeline, after falling and suffering a serious rib injury that required hospitalization.

He first joined AC/DC in 1989 and played on the band’s 1990 album The Razors Edge. He left in 1994 when Phil Rudd returned, later rejoining the iconic rock group in 2015 during Rudd’s absence.