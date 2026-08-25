Former St. John's Star Wins Injunction To Play For LSU

RJ Luis Jr., the 2025 Big East Player of the Year, has been granted a temporary injunction to play for LSU this season. A Louisiana judge's ruling on Monday (August 24) allows the former St. John's standout to transfer to LSU and compete, despite having signed multiple NBA contracts.

Luis, who excelled at St. John's in the 2024-25 season, went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He subsequently signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate, but did not play in any regular-season games. His legal battle with the NCAA centers on the new "five in five" eligibility model, which grants athletes five seasons of competition. Luis argued he was unfairly excluded from this model after leaving college for the NBA.

According to ESPN, Luis' attorneys highlighted that the NCAA has allowed exceptions for players from overseas professional leagues to join college programs. They argued that American players like Luis should receive the same opportunities. The ruling by Judge Ronald R. Johnson in East Baton Rouge Parish District Court could pave the way for other players who have signed professional contracts to return to college basketball.

The NCAA has been contesting eligibility cases related to the "five in five" rule, and Luis' situation may lead to further legal challenges. NCAA attorney Taylor Askew argued that Luis' situation differed from those of players who joined college teams from overseas leagues.

The ruling is a significant boost for LSU, which had a limited roster before Luis' addition. His presence is expected to enhance the team's prospects for the upcoming season. However, the legal battle is ongoing, and the timeline for resolution remains uncertain.