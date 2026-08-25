Glenn Close Defends ‘All's Fair’ Costar Kim Kardashian: 'She Is My Friend'

Glenn Close is defending her friend Kim Kardashian from the haters.

The actress, 79, and the SKIMS founder, 45, have been busy filming season two of their show All's Fair, but they got a special visit from Kardashian's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Close shared a photo to Instagram of the trio on set, Kardashian snapping the pic while Close and the Formula One driver, 41, posed behind her, and reflected on meeting the "classy gentleman."

"Sir Lewis came by our ALL'S FAIR location. I LOVED meeting him," she wrote in the caption. "What a sweet, classy gentleman he is. Thank you, Kim, [for] bringing him by. ❤️"

However, one commenter took the opportunity to criticize Close's costar, writing, "Sorry you have to deal with her," but the Fatal Attraction star was having none of it and replied to the remark, per E! News.

"You know what... Whatever your opinion of Kim is, I want you to know she is a KIND, funny, steady, smart powerhouse of a woman and mother," she said. "She is my friend."

Close and Kardashian seemingly built a friendship while filming the first season of the legal drama, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts. In November 2025, Close revealed what "surprised" her most about working with the Kardashians star.