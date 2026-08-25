Golf Company Apologizes For Ad Depicting Violence Against Woman

Golf company Callaway has issued an apology following backlash over an advertisement for a new driver that depicted violence against women. The video, created by content creator Good Good Golf, showed co-founder Garrett Clark rushing towards professional golfer Alexis Miestowski, pushing her to the ground, and saying, "Don't touch my driver." The video was posted on Good Good's YouTube channel, which has over 2.13 million subscribers, but was quickly removed after widespread criticism.

Good Good Golf, which has been a prominent content creator since its launch in 2020, apologized for the video, stating that the content did not align with their brand values. They emphasized their commitment to making golf more inclusive. The company stated on X, "We have since taken that content down, and sincerely apologize."

Callaway, which partnered with Good Good in 2023, also expressed disappointment with the ad. In a statement, they said, "We are disappointed by the content that was posted, and are appreciative of Good Good for addressing this. We look forward to working together to ensure a more inclusive space in golf." The PGA Tour, which collaborates with social media content creators, condemned the ad, stating it did not reflect their values of inclusivity and respect.

Despite the removal of the video, clips continued to circulate on social media. Good Good, known for its golf challenges and made-for-TV shows, is set to sponsor the Good Good Championship, part of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, in November in Austin, Texas.