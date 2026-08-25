Jaguars' Thomas OK After Hard Fall

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to be fine after a hard fall during Tuesday's (August 25) joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas landed awkwardly on his shoulder during a drill, prompting head coach Liam Coen to remove him from practice as a precaution. Thomas will sit out the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Buccaneers but is anticipated to be ready for Week One against the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas, a standout since being drafted in the first round in 2024, has been a key player for the Jaguars, making the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. Coach Coen expressed confidence in Thomas' recovery, stating, "I think it's alright. Just came down on his shoulder. Holding him out was smart, keep him out and then get him go for Cleveland," as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Thomas has been focusing on improving his communication and leadership skills during the 2026 training camp, as noted in a Jaguars.com report. He emphasized the importance of joint practices, saying, "I feel like we get more work done during the joints."

The Jaguars are preparing for the regular season, which kicks off on September 13 against the Browns. The team aims to build on last year's playoff success under Coen's leadership. Thomas' connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a focal point, and another strong practice against the Buccaneers could solidify their chemistry, as highlighted by Sports Yahoo.