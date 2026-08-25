Judge Sets Closing Arguments For Thursday In Clancy Trial

Judge William Sullivan told jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial that closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday (August 27), with jury deliberations unlikely to start before Friday. The court adjourned for the day as the presentation of evidence is set to finish on Wednesday, marking the final phase of this closely watched case.

Throughout recent proceedings, the trial has centered on whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children, or if she was suffering from a rare mental illness known as postpartum psychosis. The defense contends that Clancy’s mental health deteriorated rapidly after childbirth, and that overmedication played a significant role, citing testimony from expert witnesses such as Dr. Phillip Resnick, who said Clancy had no control over her actions due to severe mental illness. The prosecution rebutted this argument with expert testimony, including Dr. Avram Mack and forensic psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, both of whom challenged the diagnosis of postpartum psychosis and maintained that Clancy could still distinguish right from wrong during the tragic events.

The courtroom has seen tense exchanges between defense attorney Kevin Reddington and prosecution experts, especially over whether postpartum psychosis is a recognized diagnosis and the adequacy of Clancy’s mental health treatment. The judge denied a motion for mistrial after a prosecution witness referenced Clancy’s Catholic faith, instructing jurors to disregard any remarks about religion as irrelevant to the determination of guilt.

Testimony has included detailed discussions of Clancy’s mental health history, medication regimen, and her statements about hearing voices prior to the incident. Experts for both sides debated the consistency and credibility of these accounts, as well as whether her symptoms met clinical standards for psychosis or depression.

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton discussed the case during their show, explaining why Clancy is not considered a murderer, despite admitting to killing her three children.

"She is saying I did the act, but I am not guilty of doing the act," Clay explained. "Her brain was broken to such an extent that she did not, because of temporary insanity, post-traumatic stress, all of those things, she did not have the requisite mental capacity to engage in the crime. That's her defense."⁠

"She killed her children. She admitted to killing her children. She is still considered the accused for the crime or murdering her children, but technically she is not yet an adjudicated murderer," Buck added.