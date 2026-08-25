Keith Lee And Tyrese Haliburton Donate $30k To Storm Victims

Influencer and food critic Keith Lee and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have come together to support the residents of Gary, Indiana, who are still recovering from severe thunderstorms that hit the area about two weeks ago. On Monday (August 24), the duo donated $30,000 to aid thousands of locals still struggling without power.

The donation comes as a relief to many residents who have been without electricity since the storms. Local organizations have also stepped in to distribute food, cleaning supplies, and other necessary resources to those affected. Officials are hopeful that power will be restored today.

Lee and Haliburton's contribution highlights the importance of community support during times of crisis. Their efforts are part of a broader initiative to help the city recover from the damages caused by the storms.

As the community continues to rebuild, the generosity shown by Lee, Haliburton, and local organizations offers hope and assistance to those in need. The city remains optimistic about overcoming the challenges posed by the recent weather events.