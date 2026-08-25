L.A. Air Taxis Could Soon Be Reality

Los Angeles is on the brink of revolutionizing urban transportation with the introduction of air taxis. On Monday (August 24), Archer Aviation unveiled one of L.A.'s first air taxis at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The four-passenger, all-electric Midnight air taxi, although transported by truck to the venue, marks a significant step toward a citywide air taxi network planned for the 2028 Olympics.

Archer Aviation, in partnership with AEG, plans to build a vertiport at L.A. LIVE, connecting key locations such as SoFi Stadium, USC, and Hollywood Burbank Airport. The company aims to reduce typical 90-minute drives to 10-15 minute flights. According to Archer's CEO Adam Goldstein, this is a unique opportunity to establish a flagship downtown location for their air taxi network.

The Midnight air taxi is not yet certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but Archer has completed Phase 3 of the FAA's four-phase type certification process, with Phase 4 underway. The company is also preparing for operations in Texas, Florida, and New York through the White House’s air taxi Integration Pilot Program.

Archer's plans for Los Angeles include a central operational hub at Hawthorne Airport, which they recently acquired. The network is expected to be operational by the 2028 Olympics, with Archer serving as the official air taxi provider for LA28 and Team USA. The infrastructure announcement follows Archer's recent acquisition of three Boeing subsidiaries, enhancing their capabilities in autonomous aircraft and air traffic management.

The project is still in the development phase, with feasibility studies on land use, airspace, and community impact completed. The next steps involve reviewing the operational approach and passenger experience. Archer's collaboration with AEG aims to enhance the fan experience at major sports and entertainment events hosted at L.A. LIVE.

For more details, visit the Zag Daily, Simply Wall St, and Aerospace Global News articles.