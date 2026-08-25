Latin Grammy Winning Musician Detained By ICE

Latin Grammy-winning musician Degnis Bofill has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Bofill, a Cuban percussionist, was apprehended last week at Miami International Airport after arriving from New York. ICE claims he violated the terms of his admission to the U.S., although he entered the country legally three years ago. His wife, Mara Delgado, revealed that Bofill has a pending asylum case.

Delgado has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Bofill's legal defense, which has already amassed over $50,000. She emphasized the urgency of securing his release, stating that "time is of the essence" in such situations. Delgado described her husband as a vital member of the Miami music community and the founder of the Golpes Libres group.

Bofill, born in Manzanillo, Cuba, in 1987, has built a successful international career, collaborating with renowned artists like Roberto Fonseca and Arturo O'Farrill. In 2022, he won a Latin Grammy for Best Folk Album for his work on "Ancestros Sinfónico."

The detention of Bofill follows a trend of increased ICE operations in Miami, where nearly 6,000 immigrants were processed in July 2026. CiberCuba reports that Bofill is the second Cuban musician detained by ICE in the same week, alongside pianist Andy García Palacios.

Bofill's case highlights ongoing concerns about stricter immigration policies and their impact on the artistic community. Delgado continues to rally support through social media and the GoFundMe campaign, urging the community to help secure her husband's release.