Lawyers Warn Kennedy Center Could Be Demolished If Renovations Are Rejected

The Trump administration has warned that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, District of Columbia, could be demolished if it is not allowed to undergo extensive renovations, according to recent court filings. Lawyers representing the administration told a federal judge that, without these major updates, the center may deteriorate into an unsafe structure requiring removal—potentially to be replaced by an open-air amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River.

The threat comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over efforts to close the Kennedy Center for a two-year, $250 million renovation and add President Donald Trump’s name to the building’s facade. The administration argues these changes are necessary both to restore the aging venue and to recognize President Trump’s role in securing federal funding and new donors for the project. A Justice Department filing stated that “without those efforts, the center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down.”

The Kennedy Center’s board, now led by Trump appointees, recently voted to add the inscription “Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump” to the building. The plaza in front would also be named after Trump, and most of the building would close for two years during renovations. However, a federal judge blocked an earlier closure plan and ruled that adding Trump’s name violated federal law, requiring its removal from the facade. The center is appealing the decision, but the legal standoff continues.

Justice Department attorneys argue that President Trump’s “efforts and prestige provide the sole hope for the Center’s financial survival, and structural renewal." They claim that without the “prominent recognition” of Trump’s role, donors will not contribute, pushing the center into what they call a “death spiral.”

Democratic lawmakers and preservation groups have strongly objected to the proposed changes and the threat of demolition. Representative Joyce Beatty, an ex officio board member suing to block the renovations and the addition of Trump’s name, called the threat a “not-so-subtle” tactic and questioned whether all reasonable alternatives have been considered. Preservationists point to the recent demolition of the White House’s East Wing as proof that such threats may not be idle.

Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca has emphasized that while major repairs are needed—including replacing stage lifts, rigging systems, and electrical work—the exterior structure would not be torn down under the current renovation plans. However, the new filing from the Trump administration introduces the possibility of full demolition if the board’s plans are blocked.

The legal battle is ongoing, with another hearing on the proposed name change and closure scheduled for later this week. Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center faces declining ticket sales and fundraising shortfalls, which some attribute to the ongoing controversy over its leadership and naming. The outcome could have lasting effects on one of the nation’s most iconic arts venues and its place in the capital’s cultural landscape.