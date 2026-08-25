Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, was charged with hiring five men to kill Tyquian Bowman, a.k.a. Quando Rondo, after Bowman's associate, Lul Timm, shot and killed King Von in 2020. Prosecutors allege Banks recruited his "Only The Family" members Kavon Grant, Kacey Hester, a.k.a "OTF Jam," and Deondre Wilson, a.k.a "DeDe," to kill Bowman. They claim he flew them out to Los Angeles, where Wilson hired two more shooters (David Lindsey and Keith Jones) and had the group follow Bowman around the city for several days.



Once they found the perfect moment, Grant, Hester, Wilson, Lindsey, and Jones allegedly opened fire at Bowman's black Escalade while at a gas station near the Beverly Center. The shooters missed Bowman, but fatally shot his cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson. Grant, Hester, and Jones have reportedly signed plea deals that could lead to reduced sentences in exchange for their testimony against Banks. Goldberg noted their cooperation in her opening remarks, but insisted that there isn't enough evidence to prove Durk hired anyone to carry out the heinous crime.



“There is no money to follow,” she told the jury. “There’s no evidence of a payment, no evidence of a promise.”



Goldberg told the court that Grant had access to Banks' credit cards, arranged the rental car, and purchased the weapons and ski masks that were used for the shooting. Attorneys for Wilson and Lindsey, who are being tried as Banks' co-defendants, also argued that Grant was the true organizer of the deadly scheme. Grant, Hester, and Jones will have their own trial.



Banks had some support from the music world during the opening statements. Machine Gun Kelly was in attendance for the trial and watched from the overflow gallery. Lil Durk's father, his close friend Doodie Lo, and G Herbo also showed up to the courthouse to support him.