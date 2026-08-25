National Parks Fee Free Today

By iHeartRadio

August 25, 2026

Yellowstone: America's First National Park
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Today (Tuesday, August 25), marks the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service (NPS), and to celebrate, entrance fees are waived at national parks across the United States. This fee-free day applies to U.S. citizens and residents, offering them the opportunity to visit parks that typically charge for entry without cost.

The National Park Service was established on August 25, 1916, to manage the growing number of parks and monuments. The waiver, however, only covers entrance fees and does not extend to camping, tours, or timed-entry reservations. According to Wilderness Portal, approximately one-third of NPS sites charge entrance fees, while the rest remain free year-round.

The Travel and Tour World highlights that this fee-free day is part of National Park Week, running from August 22 to August 30. The NPS encourages visitors to explore and learn about the natural and cultural heritage of the United States during this time.

Visitors are advised to plan ahead, as popular parks such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Acadia are expected to see high volumes of visitors. While entrance is free for U.S. citizens and residents, international visitors must pay regular entrance fees. It's important to check individual park requirements and conditions before visiting, as some parks may still require reservations or timed entries.

The NPS emphasizes the importance of responsible recreation and encourages visitors to respect park rules, stay on designated trails, and carry out all trash. The revenue from entrance fees supports park operations, with at least 80% remaining in the park where collected.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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