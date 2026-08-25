North West Says She Wants A 'Regular Job' Amid Budding Music Career
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2026
North West is working her way toward a prominent music career, but what she really wants is to work an average job as a barista.
The 13-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian is opening up about her music and professional aspirations in the latest cover story for DAZED magazine. In the interview posted Monday, August 24, North talked about perfecting her newfound hobby and even said spending time in the studio is a perfect day for her. Later in the interview, the budding producer was asked if she'd still like to become a basketball player. She immediately shut that idea down and said she'd rather work at Starbucks.
"I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year," she said. "I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14, so … I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess."
North West first spoke about her basketball dreams in her debut cover story for i-D magazine. She was 10 at the time, and had just started working with her father in the studio. A few months after her cover story dropped, North West made her official debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES album. Since then, the talented teen says she's "rehearsing every day" and performing on major stages including her dad's shows and festivals like Summer Smash.
Following her musical debut, North West has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists, like FKA Twigs, and released her own EP. She was also set to go on her first tour with Molly Santana, but the plans were scrapped at the last minute.
Elsewhere in the cover story, North also revealed the worst career advice she's ever received.
“To start my career later,” she replied. “It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life.”
Check out the entire interview here.