North West Says She Wants A 'Regular Job' Amid Budding Music Career

"I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year," she said. "I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14, so … I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess."



North West first spoke about her basketball dreams in her debut cover story for i-D magazine. She was 10 at the time, and had just started working with her father in the studio. A few months after her cover story dropped, North West made her official debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES album. Since then, the talented teen says she's "rehearsing every day" and performing on major stages including her dad's shows and festivals like Summer Smash.



Following her musical debut, North West has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists, like FKA Twigs, and released her own EP. She was also set to go on her first tour with Molly Santana, but the plans were scrapped at the last minute.



Elsewhere in the cover story, North also revealed the worst career advice she's ever received.



“To start my career later,” she replied. “It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life.”



Check out the entire interview here.

