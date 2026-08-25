Ohio Man Charged With Threats Against Congressman And President Trump

An Ohio man has been arrested and charged with making violent threats against a Jewish congressman and President Donald Trump, according to federal officials. Alex Justin Miller, 26, of Columbus, allegedly sent a graphic email to Florida Republican Congressman Randy Fine on the morning of Florida’s primary election, threatening to murder and behead Fine and calling for the death of President Trump.

According to an FBI affidavit, Miller’s email included explicit language and threats, stating, “DEATH TO RANDY FINE AND DEATH TO DONALD TRUMP!!” The Department of Justice said that the message also threatened Fine’s family and referenced burning their house down. The criminal complaint details that Miller is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure, a federal offense that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

As reported by FOX19 NOW, the FBI, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Secret Service, and Capitol Police worked together to track down Miller, arresting him within 36 hours of the threat being made. Congressman Fine posted a screenshot of the threatening message on social media and thanked law enforcement agencies for their swift response.

The Department of Justice confirmed the charge and emphasized its commitment to protecting public officials from threats and violence. As noted in coverage by KATU, Miller’s arrest comes amid heightened concerns over threats against elected officials.

Miller is currently in federal custody as the case moves forward. If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison. Updates on the proceedings are expected as the case develops.