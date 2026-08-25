Olivia Rodrigo Takes Over She Is The Voice — One Hour, All ALT, This Friday

Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the mic.

On Friday, August 28 at 9PM ET, iHeartRadio will broadcast “iHeartRadio's She Is The Voice with Special Guest Olivia Rodrigo” — a special nationwide edition of the weekly specialty show, airing on iHeartRadio ALT stations across the country with Olivia stepping in as guest host.

The one-hour special is one of two national radio events iHeartRadio is staging to celebrate Daisy Chain Fields, the festival Rodrigo has built into a showcase for the artists shaping music right now. This one is the alternative-leaning half of the pair, and it puts Olivia in the host's chair rather than the interview seat.

A nationwide edition of an L.A. institution

She Is The Voice normally lives on iHeartRadio Los Angeles' ALT 98.7, where it has become a weekly home for women in alternative music. For this edition, the show goes national across iHeartRadio ALT stations. Hosting is Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia — one of the most influential programmers in the format and the person who built the show.Worden and Rodrigo will spend the hour on the artists performing at Daisy Chain Fields, spotlighting the women shaping music today and the records that got them there. Expect the kind of context you only get from a host who is also on the festival bill.

What you'll hear

Olivia Rodrigo as guest host for the full hour, in her own words

for the full hour, in her own words Music from the artists performing at Daisy Chain Fields , curated for the special

, curated for the special Lisa Worden hosting the nationwide edition of her ALT 98.7 show

hosting the nationwide edition of her ALT 98.7 show A celebration of the women shaping music today — the whole premise of She Is The Voice

How to listen

The special airs Friday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio ALT stations nationwide. It will also be available on iHeartRadio's digital stations Alt Radio and She Rocks Radio, and will replay nightly at 7 p.m. ET on She Rocks Radio from August 28 through September 4 — so there are seven more chances to catch it if you miss the premiere.

Listen live on your local ALT station, or stream free on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeartRadio.com.

The other half of the weekend

Rodrigo's second iHeartRadio special follows on Monday, August 31: “iHeartRadio Presents: Olivia Rodrigo: Songs from Daisy Chain Fields,” a 30-minute program of exclusive live performances from her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, available now via Geffen Records.

Live performances from Daisy Chain Fields are furnished by Geffen Records.