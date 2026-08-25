Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields set is coming to the radio.

On Monday, August 31 at 7PM local time, iHeartRadio will broadcast “iHeartRadio Presents: Olivia Rodrigo: Songs from Daisy Chain Fields” — a 30-minute special built around exclusive live performances from her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, available now via Geffen Records.

The performances were recorded during Rodrigo's own set at Daisy Chain Fields, the festival she headlines and curates. That includes a live version of her single “drop dead.”

Inside the 30-minute special

This is the record as it sounded in front of a festival crowd rather than in a studio. The special pairs live performances recorded at Daisy Chain Fields with Olivia herself on the new album — an exclusive half hour that airs nowhere else. you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is out now, and this is the first chance most listeners will get to hear these songs performed live.

Exclusive live performances recorded during Olivia's Daisy Chain Fields festival set

recorded during Olivia's Daisy Chain Fields festival set “drop dead” live — the single, in front of a festival audience

— the single, in front of a festival audience Songs from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, her new album via Geffen Records

30 minutes, one night, on CHR and Hot AC stations nationwide

How to listen

“iHeartRadio Presents: Olivia Rodrigo: Songs from Daisy Chain Fields” airs Monday, August 31 at 7 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio CHR and Hot AC stations, and at 7 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio's digital station Hit Nation. Tune in on your local station, or stream free on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeartRadio.com.

Rodrigo's second iHeartRadio special this week

The performance special is the second of two national radio events iHeartRadio is staging around Daisy Chain Fields. Three days earlier, on Friday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET, Rodrigo guest hosts “iHeartRadio's She Is The Voice with Special Guest Olivia Rodrigo” on iHeartRadio ALT stations — a one-hour special with Lisa Worden spotlighting the artists performing at the festival.

Live performances from Daisy Chain Fields are furnished by Geffen Records.