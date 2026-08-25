Oura Plans $3 Billion IPO, Aiming for $16 Billion Valuation

Oura Health, the Finnish company known for its smart rings that monitor health, fitness, and sleep, is preparing for a significant financial leap. The company plans to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) that could take place as early as next month. This move could value Oura at approximately $16 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Oura's financial growth has been impressive, with reported revenues of $500 million in 2024, $1 billion in 2025, and an expected near $2 billion this year. The company has been riding the wave of increasing demand for wearable health technology, having sold about 3 million rings over the past year. In a recent financing round, Oura raised $875 million, which valued the company at approximately $11 billion.

The confidential filing for the IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marks a strategic step for Oura as it seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of its products. The exact number of shares and price range for the IPO have yet to be determined. The company aims to use the funds raised to expand its market presence and continue its innovation in wearable technology.