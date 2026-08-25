PGA Tour Overhauls Postseason Format

The PGA Tour is set to introduce a revamped postseason format starting with the 2028 season. Announced today, the new structure will feature a two-week championship tournament with the top 32 finishers on the points list competing in a round-robin match-play event. The top 16 will then advance to a second match-play tournament. This overhaul aims to enhance entertainment value and allow the tour to host events at various iconic courses each year.

The changes are part of a broader restructuring effort by the PGA Tour, which will now operate under two distinct series: the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series. According to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, the new model is designed to create a more competitive and engaging experience for players and fans. The Championship Series will consist of 23-24 events, each with a minimum purse of $20 million, while the Challenger Series will offer at least 20 events with purses starting at $4 million.

The postseason will see a shift to match play, a decision driven by the Future Competition Committee, chaired by Tiger Woods. The committee, which includes players like Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott, aims to make the playoffs more prestigious and viewer-friendly. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the new format will culminate in a true postseason that crowns the best golfer in the world.

The PGA Tour plans to rotate the playoff venues, potentially featuring prestigious courses like Cypress Point and Pine Valley. This move is part of a strategy to boost TV ratings and fan engagement. Golfweek reports that the Tour is focused on creating a compelling product that will drive sustained interest and growth.

As the PGA Tour prepares for these changes, details on the format and locations of the season-ending events will be revealed in the coming months. The new system is expected to provide clearer stakes and more head-to-head competition among the world's top players.