PGA Tour Partners With LeBron James For Akron Event

The PGA Tour has announced a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to host a new golf event in Akron, Ohio, LeBron's hometown. The inaugural LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational is set to take place at Firestone Country Club on July 6-7, 2027. This event will feature both amateurs and professionals from the PGA Tour's Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program.

The partnership aims to provide youth opportunities through golf and maintain the PGA Tour's presence at the historic Firestone Country Club. The event will include mentorship opportunities for students in the I Promise program, a LeBron James Family Foundation initiative that supports Akron-area students and their families with educational programs and resources.

LeBron James, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, has become an avid golfer and launched a YouTube channel dedicated to his golfing adventures. "Golf has become a passion of mine, and I've seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships, and create opportunities that many kids don’t even know exist," James said, emphasizing the importance of introducing the sport to young people.

The PGA Tour's CEO, Brian Rolapp, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that the partnership with LeBron and his foundation exemplifies the potential of golf to change lives and bring communities together. The event is designed to honor Firestone's history while shaping the future of golf by supporting talented athletes and connecting young people with the sport.

The LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational will ensure the PGA Tour's continued presence in Akron, a city with a rich golfing history. Firestone Country Club has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments, including the World Series of Golf and the PGA Championship.