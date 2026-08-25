Preparations Underway For Hurricane Katrina's 21st Anniversary

Preparations are in full swing in New Orleans as the city gears up to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. On Monday (August 24), city officials and the group New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Inc. gathered on the steps of City Hall to emphasize the importance of remembering the disaster and learning from it.

The anniversary events will culminate on Saturday (August 29) with the annual Hurricane Katrina march and second-line in the Lower Ninth Ward. The event will commence with a healing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the site of the levee breach at N. Galvez Street and Jourdan Avenue, according to WGNO.

Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall on August 29, 2005, as a Category 3 storm, caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and claimed approximately 1,392 lives. The storm, described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as "the third most intense United States land-falling hurricane on record," left a lasting impact on the city and its residents.

Mayor Helena Moreno highlighted the resilience of New Orleans, stating, "New Orleans can never be erased. New Orleans can never be diminished because New Orleans is more than just a city made up of bricks and mortar; New Orleans has a soul, New Orleans has a spirit."

The city has worked to rebuild and preserve areas affected by the storm, ensuring that the lessons learned from Katrina continue to guide future disaster preparedness efforts.