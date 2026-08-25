President Trump Approval Rating Hits Record Low

President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a record low of 33 percent, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. This represents a 14-point decline since the start of his second term. The drop comes as the United States approaches key midterm elections and the war with Iran nears its six-month mark.

The poll, conducted among 1,215 adults, highlights growing dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the economic challenges facing the country. Support for the war has decreased significantly, with only 31 percent of Americans backing military action against Iran, down from 37 percent in March. Republican support has also fallen, with 69 percent in favor, compared to 77 percent earlier this year. The conflict began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons.

Economic concerns, particularly rising gas prices, have also contributed to the decline in Trump's approval rating. The war has led to a blockade of oil exports from the region, causing U.S. petrol prices to soar to near record highs. As reported by Al Jazeera, the Trump administration has pledged to increase economic pressure on Iran through "Operation Economic Outcast," targeting all sources of revenue, including oil.

The economic impact of the war is a significant concern for Americans, with 83 percent believing the conflict will continue for an extended period. This sentiment presents a challenge for Trump, who campaigned on promises to reduce inflation and avoid foreign military engagements. The midterm elections, set for November, could be influenced by these issues, with independent voters currently favoring Democrats over Republicans.

Despite these challenges, Trump has defended his actions, stating that the military campaign is necessary and that the economic effects are justified. At a recent rally, he emphasized that paying more at the pump is a small price for national security. Fox News reports that inflation has risen from 2.4 percent in February to 3.4 percent now, adding to the economic pressures ahead of the midterms.

As the political landscape shifts, the upcoming elections will be a critical test for Trump's administration and its policies. The Reuters/Ipsos poll, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points, underscores the growing challenges facing the president as he navigates these turbulent times.