President Trump Honors Dolly Parton

President Donald Trump has announced that American flags will be lowered to half-staff across the United States in honor of the late Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his admiration for Parton, calling her "one of the greatest country singers" and noting that "there has never been anyone like her, and never will." The flags will remain at half-staff for one week starting Tuesday (August 25) at 6 p.m.

Parton's death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a heartfelt video message. Seaver shared that Parton wanted to rest in a "beautiful bed of plush cotton" after a life filled with rhinestones. Tributes have poured in from musicians, politicians, and fans alike, recognizing Parton's immense contributions to music and philanthropy.

Parton, known for hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You," rose from humble beginnings in Tennessee to become a beloved figure in American culture. Her philanthropic efforts, including the creation of the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, have left a lasting impact. Parton was also known for her humility and ability to unite people across political divides.

In addition to her music career, Parton was a prominent philanthropist, supporting causes such as children's literacy and disaster relief. Her influence extended beyond music, making her a cherished icon. As the nation mourns her passing, President Trump's gesture underscores the profound impact Parton had on millions of lives.