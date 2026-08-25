President Trump Wants To Rename Lake Ontario To Lake America

President Donald Trump said Tuesday (August 25) that he is giving "serious consideration" to renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," escalating tensions with Canada during a prolonged trade dispute. The announcement came in a Truth Social post, where President Trump justified the proposal by saying the United States does not expect to be "doing much business with Ontario any longer" as trade talks between the two countries have stalled.

The suggestion follows the recent breakdown of trade negotiations between U.S. and Canadian officials on Friday, leading the Trump administration to enact 50 percent tariffs on hundreds of Canadian goods, including cars, steel, dairy, and alcoholic beverages, totaling around $20 billion in affected trade. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney called the last-minute moves by the U.S. "unfair" and said Ottawa would match the tariffs "dollar for dollar," with specific countermeasures expected to be announced in September.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been vocal in his opposition to the administration's policies, threatening further trade restrictions and criticizing President Trump directly. Ford recently said his country was prepared for "an economic war" and suggested that all options were on the table, including limiting electricity exports and essential mineral supplies from Ontario to the United States.

Lake Ontario, which borders New York State and Ontario, is jointly managed by both countries through international agreements, including the International Joint Commission and the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.

Historically, President Trump has used geographic rebranding for political messaging, having previously ordered federal agencies to use "Gulf of America" instead of the Gulf of Mexico and reversed the renaming of Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley. The current rhetoric has increased uncertainty for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border, with business owners expressing concern that the intensifying dispute could drive up prices and disrupt supply chains.

It remains unclear whether any formal steps will be taken to rename Lake Ontario, as such a move would require navigating complex international treaties and cooperation with Canada. For now, both countries are bracing for further trade actions and continued political posturing as the dispute unfolds.