Sabrina Carpenter Mourns 'Angel' Dolly Parton In Heartfelt Tribute

Carpenter listed out all the ways she will keep Parton's memory alive, from the wisdom she offered to Carpenter to the light she shared with the world.

"i will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days. there will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart," she said. "your light will be something the world will search forever to find again 🦋🦋🦋 i will always love you."

Parton's family confirmed that the musician, actress and philanthropist had died at 80 on Tuesday, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."