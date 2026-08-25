Secret Service Investigates Iranian Video Threat Targeting Barron Trump

The U.S. Secret Service has confirmed it is investigating a video aired by Iranian state media that appears to threaten Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump. The nearly three-minute video, broadcast by Iran’s IRIB outlet over the weekend, features English-language graphics and stylized imagery depicting locations Barron is publicly known to visit, including Trump Tower in New York and his dorm at New York University. The video’s narrator suggests viewers are “eagerly waiting to receive our $10 million reward,” and concludes with the message, “This is just the beginning! Barron Trump, wait for us!"

Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told reporters, “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees. Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

This is the first time Barron Trump has been publicly singled out in such a manner, although Iranian hardline media have previously circulated threats against President Trump and his wife, Melania. After the U.S.-Israeli military operation that resulted in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have repeatedly featured threats toward the Trump family. At Khamenei’s funeral in July, regime loyalists displayed posters reading “Kill Trump,” reflecting ongoing tensions.

Federal law enforcement sources say the video is part of a broader campaign by Iran targeting the Trump family, sometimes using AI-generated imagery and publicly available information to map their movements. Security for President Trump and his family remains dynamic, with protective operations adjusted as new threats emerge.

President Trump has acknowledged the ongoing threats, stating at a recent NATO summit in Turkey, “I’m on whatever list… so far, I guess I’ve been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long. These are evil, sick people.” Officials had previously used elaborate measures, such as disguising Trump’s travel in Turkey, to counter specific threats believed to involve missile attacks.

The Secret Service continues to monitor and investigate any threats against its protectees, and the White House has been notified of the incident. There has been no public comment from the White House as of yet. The situation remains under review as authorities assess the seriousness and scope of the threat.