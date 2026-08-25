Serayah Breaks Off Engagement To Joey Badass Over ‘Repeated Infidelity’
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2026
Serayah McNeil has broken off her engagement to Joey Bada$$ due to alleged "repeated infidelity."
In an Instagram post she shared on Monday, August 24, the longtime girlfriend of the New York rapper issued a lengthy statement about the couple's split. In it, she revealed that there were multiple alleged instances of infidelity during "some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life."
"I share this not for sympathy, retaliation, or to publicly tear anyone down," she wrote. "I share it because too many women are taught to question themselves before they question what is happening right in front of them. If your intuition is telling you something is wrong, listen to it."
Serayah and Joey Bada$$ had been together since 2023. Although he had previously claimed that he was polyamorous, Joey claimed Serayah helped him move toward a monogamous lifestyle. The couple announced in February 2025 that they were expecting their first child together, and got engaged last summer.
According to TMZ, Serayah was compelled to end their relationship after she reportedly heard a phone call between Joey and another woman, who walked trash about her. Following her message, Serayah also vented about the situation in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram Stories, and later deleted. In one clip, she explained that she confronted Joey Bada$$ about cheating on her after she found out who it was.
See what Angela Yee had to say about the situation below.