Serayah and Joey Bada$$ had been together since 2023. Although he had previously claimed that he was polyamorous, Joey claimed Serayah helped him move toward a monogamous lifestyle. The couple announced in February 2025 that they were expecting their first child together, and got engaged last summer.



According to TMZ, Serayah was compelled to end their relationship after she reportedly heard a phone call between Joey and another woman, who walked trash about her. Following her message, Serayah also vented about the situation in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram Stories, and later deleted. In one clip, she explained that she confronted Joey Bada$$ about cheating on her after she found out who it was.



See what Angela Yee had to say about the situation below.