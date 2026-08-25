SoCal Extreme Heat Watch Kicks In Today

By iHeartRadio

August 25, 2026

Crowds Flock To SoCal Beaches Amid Heatwave As Hurricane Genevieve Brings Big Surf
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Southern California is bracing for what could be the hottest week of the year as an extreme heat watch begins today (Tuesday, August 25). According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in some inland areas could soar to 112 degrees. This extreme heat watch will remain in effect through Friday night.

The heat advisory initially took effect on Sunday morning across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with temperatures reaching up to 107 degrees. As the heat intensifies, residents are urged to stay out of the sun during peak hours and remain hydrated. Cooling centers will be available across the region to provide relief for those without access to air conditioning.

The prolonged heat wave is expected to be fueled by a ridge of high pressure, causing temperatures to rise even further as the week progresses. Some areas may experience overnight lows in the 70s, offering little respite from the oppressive heat.

The National Weather Service warns that heat-related illnesses could significantly increase during this period. Residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives. Air quality is also a concern, with unhealthy conditions reported in areas like Azusa and Rancho Cucamonga.

In addition to the heat, monsoonal moisture could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts, while increasing humidity elsewhere. The persistent heat heightens the risk of wildfires as vegetation dries out, though no significant wind events are forecasted.

For more information on local cooling centers, visit the Los Angeles County's heat page.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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