Study: At Least 1 In 4 NFL Players Could Develop CTE

A recent study published in the _British Medical Journal_ reveals that at least 25% of former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. The study, conducted by researchers from Mass General Brigham, Boston University, and the Concussion & CTE Foundation, highlights the significant health risks associated with professional football.

CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, and the study's findings are based on the analysis of brains donated by former players. Of the 235 brains donated, 215 showed evidence of CTE. Researchers estimate that the true prevalence of CTE among all former NFL players lies between 24.5% and 97.7%, with the most conservative estimate being around 25% according to CBC News.

The study also found that 61.3% of NFL brain donors with CTE met the clinical criteria for dementia. Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, the study's lead author, emphasized the need for increased awareness of the risks associated with repeated head impacts. He stated, "The cumulative force to the head that someone experiences over their life has long-term consequences" as reported by Medical Xpress.

The findings underscore the importance of preventative measures in contact sports. Dr. Charles Tator, a Canadian neuroscientist, advocates for early intervention to reduce the risk of CTE. He suggests that decisions to protect athletes' brains should start long before they enter professional sports.

The NFL has made efforts to improve player safety, such as reducing dangerous tackles and allowing extra protective gear. However, Dr. Jesse Mez, co-director of clinical research at the BU CTE Center, stresses that more needs to be done. He encourages former players concerned about their brain health to seek evaluation from specialists.

The study's findings are expected to spark discussions about player safety as the football preseason approaches. While the study provides valuable insights, it also highlights the challenges of studying CTE, as the disease can only be confirmed after death according to The BMJ.