Taylor Swift Details Her 'Coping Mechanisms' For Life In The Spotlight

Taylor Swift is sharing how she handles the attention that comes with being in the spotlight.

In a new conversation for The Icon Sessions presented by the Recording Academy's Songwriters & Composers Wing, the Life of a Showgirl musician detailed how she has learned to balance making music with a life in the public eye, per People.

"I go through several processes and coping mechanisms that I've gone through over the years," she said. "And one of them is saying, 'You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big.' And I decided not to because I love it that much."

Swift said being able to continue making music is "where it begins and where it ends," adding, "Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it as long as I get to still make music."

The "Opalite" singer, who is set to make history as the youngest-ever inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, also offered some wisdom about staying true to the "the right reasons" for making music.

"I realized that I'm making music because I'm playing for the fans," she said. "I'm putting this out there for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did."

She continued, "I think that if you can actually go through all those checkpoints and realize that putting out music you've made that you love so much is not the path to universal validation, if you're still doing it, then you love it for the right reasons."