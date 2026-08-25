The Game Says He Altered ‘No Brakes’ With Drake To ‘Protect The West Coast’

"To be honest with you man, that is not the first version of that song," Game explained. "There was about three versions, and some other versions weren't really too kind. So I pulled certain things off the album. I altered the album a lot to make sure that the focus would be more on music and less on BS."



The Documentary III arrived last Friday. Led by "No Brake" with Drake, the album has 24 tracks in total featuring Ye, PARTYNEXTDOOR, YG, Drakeo The Ruler, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Black Thought, Marsha Ambrosius, Larry June, Leon Thomas, Kalan.Frfr, and more. Fans believe that The Game took a swipe at Kendrick Lamar on "The Pen," but he recently denied dissing K.Dot in an Instagram post over the weekend. The seasoned Compton MC maintains that he removed material from his album to avoid any drama.



"Maybe it was just to protect the coast as a whole," he added. "I think it was better to deliver an album full of music with no beefs. I don't think I'm dissing anyone on the album, if I can be perfectly honest."



See what else The Game had to say about his album by watching the full interview below.