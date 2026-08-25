Top Dog Breeds U.S. Families Are Choosing In 2026

In 2026, U.S. families are favoring certain dog breeds, with mixed breeds leading the pack. According to a study by Rover, mixed breeds are the most popular choice among dog owners. Following closely are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, goldendoodles, and German shepherds, rounding out the top five.

The small but spirited Chihuahua has climbed to the sixth position, as noted by U.S. News & World Report. They highlighted that Chihuahuas have moved up from their previous ranking, demonstrating their growing popularity. French bulldogs, shih tzus, and Yorkshire terriers have also made it into the top ten, reflecting a preference for smaller breeds.

The Rover study analyzed data from millions of user-submitted entries to determine these trends. This data shows that families prioritize size and temperament over specific breeds, with many opting for dogs that fit well into their lifestyles and homes.

As families continue to choose their furry companions, these trends offer insight into the evolving preferences of dog owners across the nation.