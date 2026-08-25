Trump Admin. Removes Syria From State Sponsors Of Terrorism

The Trump administration has officially removed Syria from the U.S. list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, a designation it held since 1979. This significant move, announced on Monday (August 24), eases sanctions and allows Syria to reconnect with the international banking system. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision reflects "positive actions and further commitments" by the Syrian government to cut ties with international terrorism.

The removal of Syria from the list also includes delisting the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the specially designated global terrorist list. HTS, once affiliated with al-Qaeda, is now part of Syria's transitional administration under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The U.S. hopes this move will foster economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy, with the World Bank estimating Syria's reconstruction costs at $216 billion.

President Trump shared a photo on Truth Social of Syrian President al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani holding the executive order that clears the way for sanctions relief. According to The Hill, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Syria special envoy, Tom Barrack, described this as a new era of U.S.-Syrian relations.

Despite bipartisan support, some lawmakers express concerns over Syria's ties with Russia and the representation in its new government. However, Secretary Rubio emphasized that the move provides Syria "a path to prosperity." The BBC reported that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani called it a "historic step."

The decision leaves Cuba, Iran, and North Korea as the only countries on the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Reuters highlighted the potential for increased investment and stability in Syria following this decision.