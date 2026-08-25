Two Unvaccinated Pennsylvanians Die From Measles

Two unvaccinated individuals in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, have died from measles, marking the first measles-related deaths in the state in 35 years. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the deaths, emphasizing the importance of vaccination to prevent such tragedies.

The deaths come as the United States experiences the highest number of measles cases since 1991. According to the state's health secretary, Dr. Debra Bogen, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides the best protection against measles. She noted that because measles was largely eradicated, many people are unfamiliar with the disease's potential severity. Measles can lead to serious health complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling, and can be fatal in one to three cases per 1,000 infections.

The state has reported nearly 400 measles cases this year, with almost half in southern Lancaster County. Most cases are among adults aged 18 to 49. The recent deaths highlight the ongoing risk of measles outbreaks, particularly among unvaccinated populations.

The news of these deaths follows a measles outbreak declaration in Maryland and increasing concerns over declining vaccination rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a rise in vaccine exemption requests and a slow decline in vaccination rates, especially for measles.

Dr. Bogen expressed her sympathies to the families affected and reiterated the critical role of vaccination in preventing measles. The MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, offers 97% lifetime protection against measles.